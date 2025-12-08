The Rangers signed Wade to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Wade hit just .206/.309/.252 over 59 games with the Padres in 2025, which is right in line with his career .216/.294/.284 batting line at the major-league level. The 31-year-old is capable of playing every position other than catcher and first base, and he's in line to provide utility depth at Triple-A Round Rock.