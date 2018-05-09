Rangers' Tyreque Reed: Promoted to Low-A Hickory

Reed was moved up to Low-A Hickory on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Reed will take the next step of his professional career after spending the beginning of this season at the Rangers' complex in Arizona. Over 35 games in the AZL last year, Reed hit .350/.455/.617 with five home runs, 29 RBI and three stolen bases.

