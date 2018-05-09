Rangers' Tyreque Reed: Promoted to Low-A Hickory
Reed was moved up to Low-A Hickory on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Reed will take the next step of his professional career after spending the beginning of this season at the Rangers' complex in Arizona. Over 35 games in the AZL last year, Reed hit .350/.455/.617 with five home runs, 29 RBI and three stolen bases.
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...