Miller is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Angels.
In his last appearance Tuesday against the Mariners, Miller worked as a bulk reliever and struck out three over 3.2 scoreless innings. Unless the Rangers make a late change of plans and elect to deploy him behind an opener, Miller will now get the chance to make his third career MLB start in what will likely be his final appearance of the 2022 season. Though he was sharp his last time out versus Seattle, Miller had previously surrendered seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks over three innings in his other two mLB appearances this season.