Miller (1-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Sunday.

Miller was shaky from the get-go, allowing six of the seven runs on his line in the first inning. Mike Trout tacked on a solo home run in the fourth. Miller posted a 10.97 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB across 10.2 major-league innings this year. The 27-year-old isn't scheduled for another start in 2022, and he hasn't shown much to suggest he'll be in contention for a big-league role to begin 2023.