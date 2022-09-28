Miller (1-1) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three in 3.2 innings.

Miller followed opener Jesus Tinoco with 3.2 scoreless innings, the only trouble coming in the fourth after the first two Mariners singled, but he was able to retire the next three batters to escape the jam. The 27-year-old fired 42 of 66 pitches for strikes with seven of the swinging variety and rebounded nicely from a six-run clunker during his most recent Major League appearance, a short start June 15. In three appearances, Miller has surrendered six earned runs on 12 baserunners with three strikeouts across 6.2 innings.