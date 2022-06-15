Miller is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Astros in Arlington.

Before he was called up to the big leagues last Friday, Miller started in four of his 12 appearances at Triple-A Round Rock, striking out 50 over 37.2 innings but struggling in the ratio categories (5.02 ERA, 1.56). The same day as his promotion, Miller made his Rangers debut in long relief and ceded one earned run over 2.1 innings. With Glenn Otto (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, Miller will now get the chance to enter the rotation, but the Rangers aren't likely to let the right-hander work much more than four or five innings Wednesday.