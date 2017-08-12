Rangers' Tyson Ross: Activated ahead of Saturday's start

Ross (finger) was activated from the disabled list and will start Saturday against the Astros.

The right-hander will return to oppose Mike Fiers after spending two and a half weeks on the DL with a blister issue. Ross threw 96 pitches during a rehab start last weekend with Double-A Frisco, so it seems unlikely that he will face any real restrictions in his return, but Ross has struggled mightily in seven starts this year and will need to show something before he's back in the conversation as an option in standard mixed leagues.