Rangers' Tyson Ross: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
Ross (finger) was activated from the disabled list and will start Saturday against the Astros.
The right-hander will return to oppose Mike Fiers after spending two and a half weeks on the DL with a blister issue. Ross threw 96 pitches during a rehab start last weekend with Double-A Frisco, so it seems unlikely that he will face any real restrictions in his return, but Ross has struggled mightily in seven starts this year and will need to show something before he's back in the conversation as an option in standard mixed leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Will return Saturday against Astros•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Won't rejoin rotation this week•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set to make another rehab start•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Completes rehab start without issue•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set for rehab start Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...