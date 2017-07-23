Rangers' Tyson Ross: Can't escape fourth inning in no-decision
Ross allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks across 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Sunday. He struck out five.
Ross, who unfortunately allowed a pair of runs in the second inning following a hit by pitch and a catcher's interference, found himself level entering the bottom of the fourth. He struggled again in that frame, however, yielding three more runs as he posted all four of his walks in addition to a pair of hits and three stolen bases allowed. The results have been poor for Ross after a seven-start sample size, with his miserable 27:20 K:BB contributing to an ugly 7.52 ERA over 32.1 innings in that span. He needs to show signs of improvement quickly if he is to hang on to his place in the rotation, with Saturday's start against the Orioles his next chance to do so.
