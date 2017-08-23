Rangers' Tyson Ross: Can't escape fourth inning Tuesday

Ross (3-3) took the loss in the Rangers' 10-1 defeat Tuesday against the Angels, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four batters in the outing.

Finding the strike zone was once again an issue for the the right-hander, who needed 98 pitches just to record 11 outs. Ross has now handed out at least four free passes in four consecutive outings and maintains an unpalatable 35:35 K:BB over 46 innings on the campaign. With the 30-year-old set to become a free agent this winter and showing few signs that he'll be able to recapture the strong form he showed with the Padres prior to undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last October, the Rangers could elect to pull Ross from the rotation in favor of another starting option who can work deeper into games more consistently.