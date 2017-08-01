Rangers' Tyson Ross: Completes rehab start without issue

Ross (finger) allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out two with two walks over 4.2 innings in a rehab start Monday at Double-A Frisco, Mike Peasley of ESPN 103.3 reports.

Ross was uneven, as he wasn't helped by his defense but also allowed seven hits to his minor league opponents. He tossed 80 pitches, 50 for strikes, and still appears to be on target for a return next week. Blisters have plagued Ross all season, limiting him to just seven starts, in which has yet to find a rhythm (7.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP over 32.1 innings).