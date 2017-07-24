Rangers' Tyson Ross: Hits disabled list with blister issue

Ross was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a blister on his right index finger, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It wasn't until mid-June that Ross was cleared to make his Rangers debut following a long recovery from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, and it appears safe to conclude that he hasn't been worth the wait. Over seven starts, Ross compiled a 7.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 27:20 K:BB in 32.1 innings. The blister issue may explain some his struggles, but with Ross' fastball velocity also down a tick from a season ago, he may not notice dramatically better results once his finger heals up. The Rangers probably won't have a good gauge for Ross' recovery timeline until later in the week, but he'll miss at least one turn in the rotation, which will likely prompt the team to go back to long reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx as a temporary fifht starter. Catcher Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, giving the Rangers some temporary insurance behind the plate while backup backstop Robinson Chirinos remains day-to-day with a sprained ankle.