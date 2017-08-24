Rangers' Tyson Ross: May have next start skipped

The Rangers are still undecided on whether Ross will make his next scheduled start against the A's on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ross has struggled mightily in 10 starts this season, registering just one quality start and compiling a 7.04 ERA and 35:35 K:BB. The 30-year-old has had trouble pitching deep into games -- he's failed to make it out of the fourth inning in three of his last five starts -- so the Rangers could choose to send out an alternate starter with hopes of preserving their bullpen. The decision will likely come Thursday, when Nick Martinez, one of Ross's potential replacements, is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Round Rock. Austin Bibens-Dirkx is the other option to start if Ross is skipped.