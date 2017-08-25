Rangers' Tyson Ross: Moved to bullpen

The Rangers will move the struggling Ross to the bullpen, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Ross has been awful this season, as he owns a 7.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP and has completed the sixth inning just once in 10 starts. He will be replaced in the rotation by Nick Martinez, and the Rangers will hope Ross can rediscover even the slightest bit of his old form in the bullpen.