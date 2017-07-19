Rangers' Tyson Ross: Rocked in loss to Orioles
Ross (2-2) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out four.
The majority of the damage against Ross came in the first inning when each of the first six men reached base, including an RBI double from Jonathan Schoop and two-run home runs by Chris Davis and Trey Mancini. He later loaded the bases before being pulled with one out in the fourth and saw three more runs tacked on his ledger when the bullpen allowed Davis to launch a grand slam. While he was a bit unlucky on the night, Ross still delivered an uninspiring effort and has now alternated strong outings with poor ones since returning from an elbow injury roughly a month ago. The veteran now holds a 7.22 ERA across 28.2 innings and will look to bounce back Sunday against the Rays.
