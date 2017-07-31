Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set for rehab start Monday

Ross (finger) will make a rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Monday, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The blister on Ross' right index finger seems to be healing as expected, but he'll still miss out on a second straight start Thursday against the Twins, which will likely allow Austin Bibens-Dirkx to receive another turn in the rotation. If Ross makes it through his rehab outing without issue, he could still be activated from the disabled list not long after the minimum 10 days, though it's no longer a given that he'd have a rotation spot waiting for him upon his return. Prior to landing on the DL, Ross had turned in a 7.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over seven starts with the Rangers.