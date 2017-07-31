Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set for rehab start Monday
Ross (finger) will make a rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Monday, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The blister on Ross' right index finger seems to be healing as expected, but he'll still miss out on a second straight start Thursday against the Twins, which will likely allow Austin Bibens-Dirkx to receive another turn in the rotation. If Ross makes it through his rehab outing without issue, he could still be activated from the disabled list not long after the minimum 10 days, though it's no longer a given that he'd have a rotation spot waiting for him upon his return. Prior to landing on the DL, Ross had turned in a 7.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over seven starts with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Hits disabled list with blister issue•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Can't escape fourth inning in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Rocked in loss to Orioles•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Misses quality start but prevails Saturday•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Struggles to throw strikes in Sunday's no-decision•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Quality start in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...