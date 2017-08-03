Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set to make another rehab start
Ross (finger) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Ross wasn't listed as a probable starter for the Rangers' upcoming four-game series against the Twins, so he'll instead make one more rehab appearance before likely returning to the major-league rotation sometime next week. Before landing on the DL, the 30-year-old struggled to a 7.52 ERA and 27:20 K:BB through seven starts (32.1 innings).
