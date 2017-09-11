Rangers' Tyson Ross: Still struggling in bullpen role

Ross was lit up for four runs on four hits and two walks across 2.1 innings of relief in Sunday's 16-7 loss to the Yankees.

Since being ousted from the rotation following his Aug. 22 start, Ross has made two appearances out of the bullpen, and both have been disastrous. He's served up six runs in three innings of relief while striking out just one batter, offering the Rangers little evidence that he'll warrant usage outside of mop-up situations. Ross, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, doesn't seem likely to be retained by the Rangers, and may have to settle for a minor-league contract in light of his extensive injury history and the horrid 7.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 49 innings he's posted in 2017.