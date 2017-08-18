Rangers' Tyson Ross: Wild in Thursday's no-decision

Ross escaped with a no-decision after allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with six walks and two strikeouts over 4.1 innings Thursday against the White Sox.

Believe it or not, this outing actually slightly lowered Ross' season ERA from 7.11 to 7.02. Control continues to be a major issue for the right-hander, who sports a horrid 31:31 K:BB in 42.1 innings. Once considered among the league's best young starters with the Padres, the 30-year-old Ross has seen injuries take a significant toll on his effectiveness over the past two years. Don't expect much in his next start Tuesday against the Angels in Los Angeles.