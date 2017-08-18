Rangers' Tyson Ross: Wild in Thursday's no-decision
Ross escaped with a no-decision after allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with six walks and two strikeouts over 4.1 innings Thursday against the White Sox.
Believe it or not, this outing actually slightly lowered Ross' season ERA from 7.11 to 7.02. Control continues to be a major issue for the right-hander, who sports a horrid 31:31 K:BB in 42.1 innings. Once considered among the league's best young starters with the Padres, the 30-year-old Ross has seen injuries take a significant toll on his effectiveness over the past two years. Don't expect much in his next start Tuesday against the Angels in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Wins in first game back•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Will return Saturday against Astros•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Won't rejoin rotation this week•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set to make another rehab start•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...