Rangers' Tyson Ross: Will return Saturday against Astros
Ross (finger) will start against the Astros on Saturday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Ross is set to return for the first time since July 23 after spending the last couple weeks on the disabled list due to a blister on his right index finger. He was able to toss a rehab outing with Double-A Frisco on Saturday, tossing a gem -- one earned run off four hits while striking out eight over seven innings -- and shaking off a little rust before rejoining the Texas rotation. Ross will make his first appearance against the Astros this season, and is going to try and last past the sixth inning for the first time this season when he toes the rubber this weekend.
