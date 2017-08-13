Rangers' Tyson Ross: Wins in first game back
Ross (3-2) went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, walking five and striking out two in a winning effort Saturday against the Astros.
Ross, who had been out since July 24 with a blister on his finger, was pulled one out short of a quality start but still managed to secure the win as the Rangers backed him up with plenty of run support. Owners shouldn't expect much out of Ross though. Even with this performance, his ERA still sits above seven as he tries to work his way back to his 2014 season when he had an ERA of 2.81 with the Padres.
More News
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Will return Saturday against Astros•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Won't rejoin rotation this week•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Set to make another rehab start•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Completes rehab start without issue•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...