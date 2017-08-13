Rangers' Tyson Ross: Wins in first game back

Ross (3-2) went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, walking five and striking out two in a winning effort Saturday against the Astros.

Ross, who had been out since July 24 with a blister on his finger, was pulled one out short of a quality start but still managed to secure the win as the Rangers backed him up with plenty of run support. Owners shouldn't expect much out of Ross though. Even with this performance, his ERA still sits above seven as he tries to work his way back to his 2014 season when he had an ERA of 2.81 with the Padres.