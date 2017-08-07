Rangers' Tyson Ross: Won't rejoin rotation this week

Ross (finger) isn't in line to come off the 10-day disabled list to start for the Rangers until at least Aug. 14 against the Tigers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After tossing seven innings and conceding just one run while striking out eight batters Saturday in his second rehab start with Double-A Frisco, Ross certainly seemed to show that the blister on his right index finger that landed him on the DL on July 24 is no longer an issue. However, with the Rangers playing only five games this week, manager Jeff Banister is planning to utilize a four-man rotation, which will temporarily keep Ross out of the mix. Ross is expected to reclaim a spot among the starting staff next week -- most likely replacing Nick Martinez, who's served up a combined 12 runs in 9.1 innings over his last two starts.