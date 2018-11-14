Weickel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Weickel spent the majority of the 2018 season repeating High-A, posting a 4.92 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 19 starts (100.2 innings) for the Down East Wood Ducks before earning a promotion to Double-A Frisco. The 25-year-old posted a 3.46 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 13 innings during his first taste of Double-A. Weickel will likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2019.

