Rangers' Walker Weickel: Re-signs with Rangers
Weickel agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old pitched well at Low-A Hickory in 2017, posting a 3.01 ERA across 74.2 innings of work. His K/BB improved from 1.67 in 2016 to 4.13 this year. Despite obvious improvement, Weickel is still a long way away from the majors -- he has yet to play above High-A.
