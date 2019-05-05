The Rangers optioned Huang to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Huang was the chosen casualty with the Rangers requiring a roster spot for Drew Smyly (arm), who was activated from the 10-day injured ahead of his start Sunday against the Blue Jays. During his week-and-a-half-long stint with the big club, Huang appeared in one game and tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

