Rangers' Wei-Chieh Huang: Dealt to Rangers

Huang was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for Jake Diekman, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Since Diekman is a middle reliever who is set to become a free agent at season's end, the Rangers weren't able to receive a major prospect in return for him. Huang, 24, who has posted a 2.31 ERA and 78:23 K:BB across stops at High-A Visalia and Double-A Jackson this season, amounts to little more than a lottery ticket for Texas. He'll begin his tenure with his new organization at Double-A Frisco.