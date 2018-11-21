Rangers' Wei-Chieh Huang: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Huang was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Huang started the 2018 season at High-A Visalia but was able to earn promotion a to Double-A Jackson. The 25-year-old had a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 78:23 K:BB across 58.1 innings between Visalia and Jackson, but after being traded from the Diamondbacks to the Rangers allowed 14 runs over 20 innings at Double-A Frisco. Huang is has a solid chance of beginning the 2019 season at Triple-A Nashville.

