Huang was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Huang will take the roster spot of Shawn Kelley (infection), who was placed on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Astros. The right-hander has made a pair of appearances for the Rangers this season, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one across 3.1 innings of relief.

