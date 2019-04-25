Rangers' Wei-Chieh Huang: Returns to minors
Huang was optioned to Double-A Frisco following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Huang was called up from Double-A on Tuesday and allowed two runs (one earned) over 2.1 innings during his lone major-league appearance. The 25-year-old rejoins Frisco where he posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 14:0 K:BB over 8.2 innings prior to his promotion.
