Benjamin pitched two scoreless innings Saturday and is unscored upon with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings in four summer camp appearances, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Benjamin wasn't on the radar in spring training, the left-hander puts himself in the mix for a roster spot with his work in camp. He was a starter in the minors, but lefty relievers Joely Rodriguez (lat) and Brett Martin (COVID-19) will not start the season on the active roster, so the 25-year-old Benjamin could make his MLB debut as a reliever in 2020.