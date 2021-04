Benjamin allowed one run on four walks and struck out one in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over Tampa Bay.

Benjamin is known as a strike thrower, so it was surprising to seem him cede four walks in a span of five batters during the seventh inning. That wiped out a one-run lead and tagged Benjamin with a blown save. The left-hander picked up a loss and a blown save in his last two appearances, in which he's walked six over 3.1 innings.