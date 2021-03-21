Benjamin allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring game against the Mariners.

Benjamin has been one of the Rangers' best pitchers this spring but hit his first bump Saturday. The pitcher believes Seattle read the scouting report on the left-hander, who consistently throws strikes. "They know I'm gonna throw a lot of strikes. I think a lot of teams in this league are going to start to catch on and are going to start swinging early. It is what it is. I got it under my belt [and] out of the way, and I'm ready for the next one," Benjamin told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Despite the setback, Benjamin is still in the mix for a rotation spot, particularly for a piggyback tandem role that manager Chris Woodward is considering for the final two rotation spots.