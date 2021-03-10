Benjamin allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over three innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.

Benjamin settled in nicely after the first three batters touched him for a run on three hard-hit balls. He told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Star that Cleveland hitters were attacking his fastball early in counts, so he countered by using more breaking balls and cut fastballs. Benjamin, who made his MLB debut last September, appears to be pitching his way onto the roster, albeit without a set role. The 27-year-old left-hander is being stretched out and could have a swing role or work as a piggy-back option for starters that may not be ready to go deep into games.