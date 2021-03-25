Benjamin earned a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old surrendered five runs in his last spring outing Saturday, but he was one of Texas' best arms in the Cactus League heading into the contest. Benjamin has been competing for a rotation spot, and it remains unclear what exactly his role will be to begin the season. He could operate as a tandem starter, especially with Taylor Hearn and Dane Dunning in similar positions after also making the roster.