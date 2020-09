Texas manager Chris Woodward said Benjamin could replace starter Kolby Allard the next time through the rotation, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Benjamin picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader as the primary pitcher. It was the second time in five appearances he's thrown at least four innings. In the second game of the doubleheader, Allard failed to get an out in the second inning, and he's gone fewer than five innings in five of his eight starts.