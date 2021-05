Benjamin is the likely starter for Friday's game against Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benjamin tossed five scoreless frames at Triple-A on Thursday, and he appears to have impressed enough to draw the spot start in Kohei Arihara's (finger) absence. Benjamin has made three relief appearances in 2021 for Texas, surrendering three runs on four hits and six walks while fanning five over 5.2 innings.