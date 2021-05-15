Benjamin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock Saturday.
The move comes a day after Benjamin suffered the loss in a short start Friday against Houston, allowing three runs in just 1.2 innings. The lefty pitched to a 7.36 ERA in 7.1 innings during this stint with the Rangers, and yields his roster spot to right-hander Hunter Wood.
