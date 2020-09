Benjamin (1-0) earned the win during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's after allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk over four innings.

The 27-year-old worked as the primary pitcher behind opener Nick Goody and recorded the first win of his career. Benjamin has a 4.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 12.1 innings and should return to a more traditional bullpen role for the final stretch of the season.