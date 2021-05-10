Benjamin is one option being considered to take Kohei Arihara's (finger) spot in the rotation, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Arihara couldn't hide the issue with his finger any longer and faces a stint on the injured list. His absence opens up a rotation spot for Benjamin or two others -- Hyeon-Jong Yang and Kolby Allard. Benjamin, who opened the season on the MLB roster but was optioned amid wavering command, started the season-opener for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He picked up the win and allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings.