Benjamin was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Round Rock.
The lefty figures to fill the rotation spot of Kyle Gibson (groin), who went to the injured list Tuesday. Benjamin has started three games this season, one being with the Rangers and the other two with Round Rock. His ERA is above six at both levels, but the big-league club now looks to him for innings while the innings-eating Gibson misses time.
