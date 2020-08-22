Benjamin allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.1 relief innings in Friday's 7-4 loss to Seattle.

The Rangers' bullpen was needed immediately, as starter Kody Allard was chased after two-thirds of an inning. Benjamin, a minor league starter, managed to provide length and save bullpen arms. After ceding lone runs in the second and third innings, Benjamin retired the final nine batters faced. Following the game, manager Chris Woodward mentioned him as a possible starter, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "By the way he threw tonight, maybe," Woodward said. "It's a consideration, for sure. What he did tonight, obviously he knows what his role is right now -- come in when something goes down early. I like what I have seen. I know he is going to throw the ball over the plate. I know he is going to command all four pitches. The more I get him out there, the more I like him. He is making a case for sure." Three of the five current members of the rotation sport ERAs of 6.94 or higher -- Mike Minor being one of them. It's unlikely Minor would be replaced, unless by injury, but both Allard (7.82) and Jordan Lyles (7.52) are prime candidates for replacement.