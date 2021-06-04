Benjamin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Benjamin has already spent three separate stints on the Rangers' roster this season. He's struggled to an 8.76 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB in 12.1 innings, so it's perhaps no surprise that he's failed to stick around on a permanent basis. Kyle Gibson (groin) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Recalled to big leagues•
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Takes loss in short outing•
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Promoted ahead of Friday's start•
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: On track to start Friday•