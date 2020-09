Benjamin will work out of the starting rotation for the Rangers for now, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Kolby Allard was moved to the bullpen Tuesday, and Benjamin was named as his replacement in the rotation for now. Benjamin could make his first major-league start on the road Friday against the Angels. The southpaw has had inconsistent results out of the bullpen during his first taste of big-league action as he carries a 4.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 12.1 innings across five outings.