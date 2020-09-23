Benjamin is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Texas added Benjamin to its rotation last week as a replacement for the struggling Kolby Allard, but the 27-year-old southpaw ended up working behind an opener in his first "start" Sept. 18, giving up two runs over four innings as a primary pitcher en route to taking a loss to the Angels. Benjamin will now get the opportunity to make his first proper MLB start in what will likely be his final outing of 2020. Considering he tossed 83 pitches in his appearance against the Angels, Benjamin should be reasonably stretched out.