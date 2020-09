Benjamin fired five innings of seven-hit, three-run ball, while talking one and striking out three during the Rangers' 7-3 loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

In the first start of his career, Benjamin exited the game in a 3-3 draw and was relieved by Nick Goody, who promptly gave up three runs without escaping the inning. Making his seventh and likely final appearance of the season, Benjamin's ERA comes to rest at 4.64.