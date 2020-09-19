Benjamin (1-1) was charged with the loss against the Angels on Friday after surrendering two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings.

Benjamin pitched behind opener Jimmy Herget and struggled to find his groove, giving up an RBI single to Taylor Ward in the second inning and a solo home run to Albert Pujols in the fifth. The 27-year-old did manage to strike out four batters on the night, throwing 53 of 83 pitches for strikes. Across 16.1 innings this season, Benjamin holds a 4.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. The southpaw is slated to start Wednesday's matchup at Arizona.