Benjamin (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across two innings of relief, taking the loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Benjamin relieved Jordan Lyles in the fifth inning and held the lead until a Trent Grisham two-run home run in the seventh inning. Benjamin's primary role seems to be the latter part of the starting tandem with Lyles, as both of his appearances came in Lyles' starts. It appears Benjamin will serve as the main multi-inning reliever when starters can't go deep in games.