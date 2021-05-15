Benjamin (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Friday, striking out two and taking the loss against Houston.

After getting through a scoreless first inning while issuing just one walk, Benjamin allowed the first five batters in the second to reach base. After a one-out sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 on his 49th pitch, he was lifted from the contest. It was the first start of the season for the 27-year-old and it's unclear if he'll get another shot in the rotation anytime soon.