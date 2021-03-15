Benjamin allowed one hit over 3.1 innings in a "B" game Sunday against Kansas City, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The one baserunner allowed was wiped out on a double-play grounder, and Benjamin faced the minimum number of batters. He spent much of the game working on his curveball in preparation for what should be a role at the back end of the rotation. Texas has three set locks in the rotation, and manager Chris Woodward is considering a plan where the final two spots are made up of four pitchers in a tag-team split. Benjamin has pitched well enough this spring to be part of that mix. Between "A" and "B" games, he's allowed one run on six hits over 9.1 innings this spring.