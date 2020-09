Benjamin will pitch in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers have not announced a starter for the second game, but manager Chris Woodward confirmed Benjamin will have a role. The left-hander could start or follow a right-handed opener. Benjamin has a 4.32 ERA with nine strikeouts and three walks over 8.1 innings, including one appearance that lasted 4.1 innings.