site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-wes-benjamin-will-serve-as-bulk-reliever | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Wes Benjamin: Will serve as bulk reliever
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Benjamin will be the primary pitcher for Friday's game against the Angels.
Jimmy Herget figures to work the first inning or two before turning it over to Benjamin. The southpaw owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 13:4 K:BB over 12.1 frames in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read